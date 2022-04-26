CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $529 million-$534 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.86 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.03 EPS.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $59.99. 2,669,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,721. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 0.91.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

