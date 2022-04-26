Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.21. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 125,501 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

