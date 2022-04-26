Cowen Trims Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Target Price to $75.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

