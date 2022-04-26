Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.36. Crane also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-$7.400 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.00.

CR traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,987. Crane has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.62.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Crane by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

