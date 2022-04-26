Credit Suisse Group (CS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Credit Suisse Group to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Credit Suisse Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CS stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. 252,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,896,181. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,023 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 423,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.52.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

