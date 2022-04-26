Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc. is a provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through their business partners, agents, and direct channels. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.82 million, a PE ratio of -23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.38. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crexendo by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

