CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Position Raised by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029,955 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises about 1.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 5.64% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $330,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,228. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $72.36. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $169.76. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.02.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.08.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

