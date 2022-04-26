Critical Analysis: nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) versus NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC)

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for nLIGHT and NeoMagic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 1 2 1 3.00 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

nLIGHT currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.62%. Given nLIGHT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Risk and Volatility

nLIGHT has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares nLIGHT and NeoMagic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $270.15 million 2.26 -$29.67 million ($0.70) -19.63 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeoMagic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than nLIGHT.

Profitability

This table compares nLIGHT and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -10.98% -8.89% -7.16% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

nLIGHT beats NeoMagic on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

NeoMagic Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

