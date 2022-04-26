Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.200 EPS.

Shares of CCK traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.95 and its 200 day moving average is $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $130.42.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.08.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Crown by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,957,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.