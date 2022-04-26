Crystal Rock Capital Management Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Cooper Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 53.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,318,000 after purchasing an additional 288,394 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $84,014,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 341,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 157,948 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,161,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COO traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,911. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $405.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.78 and a 52 week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

