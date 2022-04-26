Crystal Rock Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Telos comprises 1.6% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management owned approximately 0.29% of Telos worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Telos by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,022 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter worth $25,580,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,511,000 after acquiring an additional 864,352 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,620,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after acquiring an additional 690,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter worth $18,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

NASDAQ TLS traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.14. 8,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a market cap of $552.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.06. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $36.92.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

About Telos (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.