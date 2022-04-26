Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 1,025 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Crystal Rock Capital Management trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 9.4% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.04.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,751 shares of company stock worth $1,669,746 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.66. The stock had a trading volume of 642,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,718,336. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.65 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

