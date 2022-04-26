CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,737 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CSX by 89.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 35.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
