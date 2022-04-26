CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0699 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$18.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$16.02 and a 52 week high of C$18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.