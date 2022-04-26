CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0699 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$18.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$16.02 and a 52 week high of C$18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
