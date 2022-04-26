CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.97

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 46470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.30 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.12.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.