Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $360.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $370.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $341.40 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $357.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $5.21 on Tuesday, hitting $132.45. The stock had a trading volume of 447,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,196. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

