cVault.finance (CORE) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $68.08 million and $21,662.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6,808.27 or 0.17862306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

