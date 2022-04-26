D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $68.79 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.68.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in D.R. Horton by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

