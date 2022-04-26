Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $644.19 Million

Brokerages forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) will post $644.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $649.00 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $561.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.27.

NYSE DECK traded down $16.33 on Tuesday, hitting $262.19. 302,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.19. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $231.88 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 66,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.