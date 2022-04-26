DeFine Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.55 Million (DFA)

DeFine (DFA) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, DeFine has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. DeFine has a market capitalization of $35.76 million and approximately $18.55 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFine coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001670 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00044111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.12 or 0.07412042 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00046605 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DeFine

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling DeFine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars.

