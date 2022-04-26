DeGate (DG) Achieves Market Cap of $12.84 Million

DeGate (DG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, DeGate has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and $1.62 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.45 or 0.07350508 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00047049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,352,292 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

