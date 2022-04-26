Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.24. 14,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,261,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.89.
In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $219,995.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 135,591 shares of company stock worth $5,757,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Delek US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Delek US (NYSE:DK)
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delek US (DK)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.