Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.24. 14,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,261,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $219,995.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 135,591 shares of company stock worth $5,757,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Delek US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

