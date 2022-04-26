Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives $307.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WILLF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Demant A/S from 308.00 to 306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of WILLF stock remained flat at $$43.90 during trading hours on Thursday. 64 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $59.30.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

