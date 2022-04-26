DePay Achieves Market Cap of $913,329.67 (DEPAY)

DePay (DEPAY) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DePay has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. DePay has a total market capitalization of $913,329.67 and approximately $3,810.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00044100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.95 or 0.07371009 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00047846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

