DeRace One Day Volume Reaches $1.21 Million (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. DeRace has a market cap of $46.80 million and $1.21 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeRace has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.16 or 0.07419900 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeRace Coin Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,020,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeRace

