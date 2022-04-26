Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target to €105.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($104.30) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HEINY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($129.03) to €121.00 ($130.11) in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Heineken from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Heineken from €100.00 ($107.53) to €95.00 ($102.15) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heineken presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.09.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $51.13 on Friday. Heineken has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.4438 dividend. This is a boost from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

