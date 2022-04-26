Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. On average, analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 192,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

DB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($16.02) target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.12) target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($15.05) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 941,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

