Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P.

EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,808,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,697,977 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for about 44.4% of EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $211,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $58.17. 266,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,111,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Devon Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

