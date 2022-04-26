DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 533 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. CGI comprises about 2.0% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in CGI were worth $10,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $153,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CGI by 74.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,745,000 after buying an additional 1,291,949 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,922,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CGI by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 749,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,230,000 after buying an additional 225,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in CGI by 47.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,585,000 after buying an additional 126,965 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.77. 4,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,302. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.25 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.