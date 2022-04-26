DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires Shares of 600,434 Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 600,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,835,000. Nuvei comprises 7.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned 0.90% of Nuvei as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

Shares of NVEI stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,064. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88. Nuvei Co. has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nuvei Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

