DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.2% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after purchasing an additional 536,032 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,093,000 after purchasing an additional 793,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 841,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.94. The stock had a trading volume of 67,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,923. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.