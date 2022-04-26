DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned approximately 0.06% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.