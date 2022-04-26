DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 1,125 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned 0.14% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,614,000. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

BBU stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.47. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBU. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

