DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 876 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 493,622 shares of company stock worth $79,418,240. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

Shares of PG traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.29. 158,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,189,056. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $390.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

