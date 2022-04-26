Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 8,601.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Dropbox accounts for about 0.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $294,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,116,118. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Dropbox stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dropbox (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.