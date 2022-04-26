Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,371 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $13,626,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,118 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of DBX traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. 119,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,872. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. The firm had revenue of $565.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

