DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 119,632.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,046,000 after buying an additional 9,789,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $197,520,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $128,433,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $102,244,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $101,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

DTM stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.63. 12,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

