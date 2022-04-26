DubaiCoin Price Reaches $1.20 on Top Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00040084 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015857 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005149 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000825 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

