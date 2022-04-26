DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $5.30 million and $462,795.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $5.11 or 0.00012686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00043996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.24 or 0.07389877 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

