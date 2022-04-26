Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$7.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$6.99 and a 52 week high of C$9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.85.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$209.79 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.2000001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.60, for a total transaction of C$98,040.00. Also, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total transaction of C$78,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$118,050. Insiders sold a total of 78,913 shares of company stock worth $616,849 over the last ninety days.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

