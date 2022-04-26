DXdao Market Cap Tops $36.50 Million (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for about $740.02 or 0.01826362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $36.50 million and approximately $105,438.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.75 or 0.00258527 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004590 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

