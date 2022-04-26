E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $872.00

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$872.00 and last traded at C$872.00, with a volume of 714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$882.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$902.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$908.61. The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported C$68.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

About E-L Financial (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

