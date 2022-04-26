E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Down 4.7%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.48. 13,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,870,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on E2open Parent (ETWO)
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.