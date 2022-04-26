E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Down 4.7%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.48. 13,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,870,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,510,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,390 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

