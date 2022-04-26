E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, E2open Parent has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.60.

E2open Parent stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,181,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,504,000. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in E2open Parent by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 24,968,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in E2open Parent by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,237,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

