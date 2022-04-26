East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. East West Bancorp comprises approximately 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.70% of East West Bancorp worth $190,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,422. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.84. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

