EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.69-6.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.66. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.690-$6.810 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.44.

EGP traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.98. The company had a trading volume of 262,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,497. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.50. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $148.69 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

