EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.690-$6.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.630-$1.690 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.44.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of EGP traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.98. The stock had a trading volume of 262,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,497. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $148.69 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,164,000 after buying an additional 34,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,798,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.