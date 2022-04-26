Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $175.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, reaching $143.78. 2,308,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,688. Eaton has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.68. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

