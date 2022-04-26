Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Shares Down 0.9%

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01). 1,834,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,386,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £7.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

