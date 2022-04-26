Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab updated its Q2 guidance to near $1.22 EPS.

NYSE:ECL traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.36. 16,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.52. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,398,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,161,000 after buying an additional 107,780 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

